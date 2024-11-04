36 Hours Of Extreme Weather In Oklahoma: Tornadoes, Storms Leave Widespread Damage

Oklahoma faced a weekend of intense weather, with tornadoes and severe storms sweeping through multiple counties and parts of the OKC metro, leaving significant damage in their wake.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

-

Oklahomans were awakened by outdoor sirens and phone alerts multiple times over the weekend due to severe weather.

Starting in the early hours of Sunday, severe storms took a turn, and tornadoes damaged parts of the Oklahoma City metro. But the storms didn’t stop there; more damage was reported Monday morning and afternoon. Here’s what we know so far:

2:00 a.m. Sunday, November 3

Debris reports showed a strong tornado in Harrah near Northeast 23rd Street and North Luther Road at 2:08 a.m.

Related Coverage: Damaging Tornado Near NE 23rd And N Luther Road

2:30 a.m. Sunday, November 3

Tree branches and power lines began to fall into the roads in Wellston near Interstate 44.

Related Coverage: Val Castor Tracks Storm Damage Near Wellston

Damage Reported In SE OKC

Oklahoma City Police confirmed damage to multiple structures along Sooner Road between Southeast 82nd Street and Southeast 86th Street. Sooner Road closed due to fallen trees and power lines.

Aaron Martinez, who lives in the area near Southeast 89th and Sooner Road, said residences in his neighborhood were damaged by the storms.

"Unbelievable, it actually looked like the apocalypse," Martinez said. "The house behind my house was like, chunks out of it. The pillar holding up support for one of my neighbors was completely gone. Both of her garages are busted open."

Related Coverage: Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Surveys Tornado Damage In Oklahoma City Metro

8:00 a.m. Sunday, November 3:

Surveying The Damage

Jim Gardner in Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over the Oklahoma City metro to survey the damage.

There were three preliminary tornadoes in the Oklahoma City metro overnight and early Sunday morning.

"This is a pretty long path... of heavy, heavy damage about a mile and a half long," Gardner said while flying overhead the area.

In Choctaw, a long-path tornado damaged dozens of homes in Oklahoma County. News 9 Meteorologists estimate that the tornado's path to be about 20 miles long beginning in southeast Oklahoma City.

Further south, that storm also left damage in Newcastle. "You can see homes damaged just across the street from Newcastle Elementary," said Gardner.

That tornado in Newcastle was one of three in the metro, ripping the roof off of the elementary school.

10:00 a.m. Sunday, November 3

Authorities provide updates

Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department spoke to News 9 near Southeast 89th Street and Sooner Road on Sunday.

"At this point, it's non-emergency rescue. At this time, 11 people have been transported and fortunately, non-life-threatening injuries and we have yet to hear of any fatalities," Capt. Douglas said.

Related Coverage: 11 Injured From Tornadic Storms: Oklahoma City Fire Provides Severe Weather Response Update

10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 3

Assessing Newcastle Damage, State Superintendent Ryan Walters Releases Statement

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released the following statement:

"Last night's storms have caused significant damage and uprooted lives across our state, including considerable damage at Newcastle Elementary School. I have directed all available OSDE resources to assist our schools and communities during this emergency and I encourage all affected districts to contact our agency for support immediately. My prayers are with all Oklahomans affected by these storms."

Related Coverage: Newcastle Elementary Damaged From Tornado; State Supt. Ryan Walters Offers OSDE Resources

1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3

More Updates

Preliminary reports showed five tornadoes total with three impacting the Oklahoma City metro.

Related Coverage: VIEWER PHOTOS: Storm Damage Across Central Oklahoma

The most heavily impacted areas included southeast Oklahoma City near Southeast 89th Street and Sooner Road, in Newcastle by the elementary school, in Choctaw near Southeast 44th Street and Triple X Road, in Harrah, and there are reports of heavy damage in Blanchard.

The National Weather Service said preliminary results from the survey team rate the Harrah/Choctaw tornado as an EF-3 and the Newcastle tornado as at least an EF-1.

Related Coverage: National Weather Service Releases Preliminary EF Ratings For Tornadoes Near Harrah, Newcastle

Related Coverage: Storms With Tornadoes Up To EF-3 Rating Injure 11 In Oklahoma, Leave Behind Path Of Destruction

Oklahoma City Mayor Holds Press Conference

City officials held a press conference on Sunday afternoon following overnight tornadoes in Oklahoma.

“This is the first time that we've had anything of this level [in] nearly a decade,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

After an unexpected round of storms Saturday night, “police and fire sprang into action as usual, responded to the disaster areas and immediately started blocking off intersections when they saw debris and power lines down,” said Oklahoma City Police Department Chief Ron Bacy.

Fortunately, none of the 11 people transported to the hospital sustained life-threatening injuries.

“We, so far, have 100 homes that have been damaged statewide. I think we’re around 30,000 still without power as of 1:00 p.m. today. So, they're working tirelessly to get that back restored,” said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

You can report damage here.

Related Coverage: Oklahoma Gov., OKC Mayor Hold Press Conference Following Overnight Tornadoes

Evening, Night of Sunday, November 3

Visiting Choctaw Mobile Home Community

Emergency officials estimated that 15 to 20 homes are now total losses in the community near Southeast 44th Street and Maxine Road. Many of these homes were reduced to rubble with stunned residents left to pick up the pieces.

With homes destroyed, many former residents are now without shelter.

A curfew has been put in place from nightfall to prevent potential looting. Officials have warned that anyone driving in the area after dark will be stopped and questioned.

Related Coverage: Tornadoes Devastate Choctaw Mobile Home Community

Visiting Choctaw Residents

News 9's Alexis Young surveyed the damage at Southeast 44th and Maxine Road, witnessing trampolines in trees, heavy farm equipment thrown across fields, and a home completely demolished by the storm.

Images show farm animals, including chickens and pigs, roaming freely after their barn was destroyed during the tornado outbreak.

Residents described the early-morning tornado as a total shock, leaving them only seconds to put on their shoes. One resident told News 9 he was thrown from his mobile home into the woods during the storm.

Related Coverage: Tornado Leaves Choctaw Farms and Homes in Ruins

Visiting Harrah Residents

Residents near Harrah surveyed the damage and began cleanup after a powerful EF-3 tornado tore through the area early Sunday, leaving a path of destruction along its 20-mile stretch.

Cindy Chartney recalled her experience during the storm, saying she was watching a movie when her son alerted her to turn on the news.

"Actually, I was up watching one of my shows, and my son told me I needed to turn it on News 9," she said.

Related Coverage: Red Cross Warming Station, Donation Center Opens In Harrah For Tornado Relief

Related Coverage: Harrah Residents Begin Recovery After Devastating Tornado

Visiting SE OKC residents

The tornado left behind damaged vehicles, including a red car with its back crushed and windows shattered.

The storm severely impacted several cars, and personal belongings were strewn across the neighborhood including utensils, household items, and even a Bible found on the ground.

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that six people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents face a daunting cleanup ahead as the community begins to recover from this weather event.

Related Coverage: Homes And Vehicles Wrecked Due To EF-3 Tornado That Hit SE Oklahoma City

6:00 a.m. Monday, November 4

School Districts Cancel, Move To Virtual Classes

Due to severe storms, several schools canceled or moved to virtual on Monday morning.

Related Coverage: Several School Districts Canceled Or Moved Virtual Due To Storms

It was an early wake-up for the west Oklahoma City metro. Tornadic conditions and high winds moved through Oklahoma County.

10:00 a.m. Monday, November 4

A second wave of storms hit parts of central Oklahoma.

Storms moved into Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Carter, Jefferson, And Stephens counties.

Tornado warnings were issued for several counties in central Oklahoma.

Related Coverage: Hank And Patty Brown Track Conditions In Garvin County

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne surveyed a mesocyclone that formed Monday afternoon near Konawa in Seminole County.

Related Coverage: Mesocyclone Forms Over Seminole County

Editor's note: This story will continue to be updated with the latest information.