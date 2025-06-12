NBA Finals Game 3: Thunder lose their cool under pressure

Away from home, the Thunder regroup after a Game 3 loss in Indianapolis. Insights from on-the-ground Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee.

By: Steve McGehee, Victor Pozadas

-

The Thunder look to regroup and reset after their loss against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. In their first away game with the series tied 1-1, the Oklahoma City Thunder were the favored team heading into Wednesday nights game. But too many turnovers and mistakes left our court wide open for a 107-116 loss.

Both teams head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday for practice and prep before Game 4 in Indianapolis Friday, and Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is still recounting the mistakes from last night.

"Yeah, that was tough to watch," McGehee said. "It was too many turnovers, and it was uncharacteristic to see them do that. It was sloppy basketball."

Indiana brought their best for Game 3, with Siakam and Haliburton striking with a combined 43 points, and a standout being T.J. McConnell with steals and a quick presence on the court.

"Oklahoma City did not play their best game," McGehee said. "I thought Indiana did, and that's why they were able to win last night."

Now it's time for Oklahoma City to respond in Game 4 on Friday in Indianapolis.

