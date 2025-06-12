State of Oklahoma executes Death Row inmate John Hanson

Oklahoma Death Row inmate John Hanson was executed on Thursday for the 1999 kidnapping and killing of Mary Bowles.

By: Christian Hans

Oklahoma death row inmate John Hanson was executed by lethal injection at 10:11 a.m. with no complications.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement:

"Today, justice was finally served for Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman. After more than 25 years of waiting, the killer who brutally took these two precious lives has paid the ultimate price for his heinous crime. This case demonstrates that no matter how long it takes, Oklahoma will hold murderers accountable for their crimes."

Hanson, who was convicted in the 1999 kidnapping and killing of Mary Bowles, was granted a temporary stay of execution by an Oklahoma County judge, a decision which was later reversed by the Oklahoma State Court of Criminal Appeals.

Additionally, the Supreme Court of the United States also denied Hanson's last appeal to avoid execution.

