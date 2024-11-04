Crews Work To Restore Power, Clear Debris In Storm-Damaged Harrah

Monday, November 4th 2024, 9:24 am
Crews are working to restore power to parts of Harrah devastated by severe storms on Sunday.
The tornado that swept through Harrah, rated as an EF-3, left a roughly 20-mile path of destruction in the eastern part of the Oklahoma City metro.
A curfew has since been instituted in Harrah to prevent looting as crews work to clear storm debris.
Authorities say power has been restored to over 90% of residents in the area, but crews will stay in the area until everyone's power is fully restored.
