Crews Work To Restore Power, Clear Debris In Storm-Damaged Harrah

As crews work to restore power in storm-damaged areas of Harrah, residents are being asked to stay away from any debris left by the severe storm that swept through the area on Sunday.

-

Crews are working to restore power to parts of Harrah devastated by severe storms on Sunday.

The tornado that swept through Harrah, rated as an EF-3, left a roughly 20-mile path of destruction in the eastern part of the Oklahoma City metro.

A curfew has since been instituted in Harrah to prevent looting as crews work to clear storm debris.

Authorities say power has been restored to over 90% of residents in the area, but crews will stay in the area until everyone's power is fully restored.