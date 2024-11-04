Tornadoes Devastate Choctaw Mobile Home Community

Unexpected tornadoes devastated a mobile home community in Choctaw early Sunday, destroying multiple homes and displacing residents as officials enforced a nightfall curfew to prevent looting.

Emergency officials estimate that 15 to 20 homes are now total losses in the community near Southeast 44th Street and Maxine Road. Many of these homes were reduced to rubble, with stunned residents left to pick up the pieces.

“They were in shock, absolute shock,” said Brad Cordis, a survivor of the tornadoes. “No one expected that. Nobody saw it coming. It was just a freak deal.”

Dusty Treaster, a resident of the area, described being thrown from his trailer during the storm.

“I didn’t hear nothing, all it was doing… It started hailing for a second and my trailer exploded. I was tumbling through the air. That’s all I remember,” Treaster said.

He was one of five family members inside his trailer when the tornado struck. After being flung into the nearby woods, he reunited with family members who had called out for help and was later cleared by the hospital. He says neighbors helped dig everyone out of the rubble.

With homes destroyed, many former residents are now without shelter. Treaster is temporarily staying in a motel.

A curfew has been put in place from nightfall to prevent potential looting. Officials have warned that anyone driving in the area after dark will be stopped and questioned.