National Weather Service Releases Preliminary EF Ratings For Tornadoes Near Harrah, Newcastle

Preliminary EF ratings for the tornadoes near Harrah and Newcastle have been released by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has released preliminary ratings for a pair of tornadoes that touched down in Oklahoma overnight.

NWS Norman said its survey team found EF-3 damage from the tornado near the Harrah/Choctaw areas.

The survey team in Newcastle said damage there will be at least EF-1.

The NWS said analysis from survey teams is still ongoing.

So far, authorities said only 11 people were transported to the hospital for injuries and there have been no reports of fatalities from the storms.

