WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
News On 6
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
AP Exclusive: Justice Department Dropping Michael Flynn’s Criminal Case
Associated Press
AP Exclusive: Justice Department Dropping Michael Flynn’s Criminal Case
REAL IDs To Be Issued Starting July 1 At Select Locations
News 9
REAL IDs To Be Issued Starting July 1 At Select Locations
2 Detained After Shooting At Bethany Gas Station, Police Say
News9.com
2 Detained After Shooting At Bethany Gas Station, Police Say
Guthrie Walmart Shooter Officially Charged With 3 Counts
News 9
A man who shot two people outside a Walmart in Guthrie was formally charged and arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.
129 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 7 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported, Health Officials Say
LeighAnne Manwarren
129 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 7 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported, Health Officials Say
Rogue Tourists Arrested As Hawaii Tries To Curb Coronavirus Spread
Associated Press
Rogue Tourists Arrested As Hawaii Tries To Curb Coronavirus Spread
Rogue Tourists Arrested As Hawaii Tries To Curb Coronavirus Spread
Associated Press
Rogue Tourists Arrested As Hawaii Tries To Curb Coronavirus Spread
Should I Get A Coronavirus Antibody Test? Experts Explain What We Know So Far
CBS News
Should I Get A Coronavirus Antibody Test? Experts Explain What We Know So Far
Should I Get A Coronavirus Antibody Test? Experts Explain What We Know So Far
CBS News
Should I Get A Coronavirus Antibody Test? Experts Explain What We Know So Far
State Health Department Reports 9 New Hospitalizations Due To Flu-Related Symptoms
News 9
So far, 3,516 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the flu since the start of the season in Oklahoma.
State Health Department Reports 9 New Hospitalizations Due To Flu-Related Symptoms
News 9
So far, 3,516 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the flu since the start of the season in Oklahoma.
Space Force Drops 1st Recruitment Video: 'Maybe Your Purpose On This Planet Isn't On This Planet'
CBS News
Space Force Drops 1st Recruitment Video: 'Maybe Your Purpose On This Planet Isn't On This Planet'
Space Force Drops 1st Recruitment Video: 'Maybe Your Purpose On This Planet Isn't On This Planet'
CBS News
Space Force Drops 1st Recruitment Video: 'Maybe Your Purpose On This Planet Isn't On This Planet'
Telephone Arguments Spotlight Usually Silent Clarence Thomas
CBS News
Telephone Arguments Spotlight Usually Silent Clarence Thomas
Telephone Arguments Spotlight Usually Silent Clarence Thomas
CBS News
Telephone Arguments Spotlight Usually Silent Clarence Thomas
Police Identify Woman Accused In SW OKC McDonald's Shooting
News9.com
Police Identify Woman Accused In SW OKC McDonald's Shooting
Police Identify Woman Accused In SW OKC McDonald's Shooting
News9.com
Police Identify Woman Accused In SW OKC McDonald's Shooting
Top Headlines
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
News On 6
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
News On 6
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
AP Exclusive: Justice Department Dropping Michael Flynn’s Criminal Case
Associated Press
AP Exclusive: Justice Department Dropping Michael Flynn’s Criminal Case
AP Exclusive: Justice Department Dropping Michael Flynn's Criminal Case
Associated Press
AP Exclusive: Justice Department Dropping Michael Flynn's Criminal Case
REAL IDs To Be Issued Starting July 1 At Select Locations
News 9
REAL IDs To Be Issued Starting July 1 At Select Locations
REAL IDs To Be Issued Starting July 1 At Select Locations
News 9
REAL IDs To Be Issued Starting July 1 At Select Locations
Top Headlines
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
News On 6
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
AP Exclusive: Justice Department Dropping Michael Flynn’s Criminal Case
Associated Press
AP Exclusive: Justice Department Dropping Michael Flynn’s Criminal Case
REAL IDs To Be Issued Starting July 1 At Select Locations
News 9
REAL IDs To Be Issued Starting July 1 At Select Locations
2 Detained After Shooting At Bethany Gas Station, Police Say
News9.com
2 Detained After Shooting At Bethany Gas Station, Police Say
Guthrie Walmart Shooter Officially Charged With 3 Counts
News 9
A man who shot two people outside a Walmart in Guthrie was formally charged and arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.
129 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 7 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported, Health Officials Say
LeighAnne Manwarren
129 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 7 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported, Health Officials Say
Frontier Airlines Drops Planned Fee For Empty Middle Seats
Associated Press
Frontier Airlines Drops Planned Fee For Empty Middle Seats
Frontier Airlines Drops Planned Fee For Empty Middle Seats
Associated Press
Frontier Airlines Drops Planned Fee For Empty Middle Seats
Missing Cleveland County Woman Found Safe In Texas
News 9
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office concluded its search of a 69-year-old Noble woman on Thursday afternoon.
Missing Cleveland County Woman Found Safe In Texas
News 9
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office concluded its search of a 69-year-old Noble woman on Thursday afternoon.
Active Duty Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Tinker AFB
News 9
Another active duty member has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.
Active Duty Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Tinker AFB
News 9
Another active duty member has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.
Nearly 3.2 Million Laid-Off Workers Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week
Associated Press
Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.
Nearly 3.2 Million Laid-Off Workers Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week
Associated Press
Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.
Okla. House Expected To Pass General Appropriations Bill
Caleb Califano
House lawmakers are expected to pass the majority of the legislature’s budget plan and send it to the governor’s desk.
Okla. House Expected To Pass General Appropriations Bill
Caleb Califano
House lawmakers are expected to pass the majority of the legislature’s budget plan and send it to the governor’s desk.
New Details Released On Oklahoma's Unemployment Numbers
Caleb Califano
News Details Released On Oklahoma's Unemployment Numbers
New Details Released On Oklahoma's Unemployment Numbers
Caleb Califano
News Details Released On Oklahoma's Unemployment Numbers
Warm, Windy Thursday With Severe Storm Potential In The Evening
Lacey Swope
Thursday will be warm and windy with a threat of severe weather in the evening and night.
Warm, Windy Thursday With Severe Storm Potential In The Evening
Lacey Swope
Thursday will be warm and windy with a threat of severe weather in the evening and night.
OKC's First Aquarium Set To Open In July
Ashley Holden
In just a few months Oklahoma City will have a new aquarium. Blue Zoo will be located at Quail Spring Mall and the owner and CEO said they're on track to open in July.
OKC's First Aquarium Set To Open In July
Ashley Holden
In just a few months Oklahoma City will have a new aquarium. Blue Zoo will be located at Quail Spring Mall and the owner and CEO said they're on track to open in July.
Chickasha Approves $350,000 Stimulus Package, Residents To Receive $50
Clayton Cummins
Some residents living in Chickasha city limits are about to become $50 richer. It’s thanks to a stimulus package passed by city council this week. News 9's Clayton Cummins has the story.
Chickasha Approves $350,000 Stimulus Package, Residents To Receive $50
Clayton Cummins
Some residents living in Chickasha city limits are about to become $50 richer. It’s thanks to a stimulus package passed by city council this week. News 9's Clayton Cummins has the story.
Enid Man Survives Coronavirus After 3 Week Battle
Sylvia Corkill
One month after an Enid man was hospitalized and diagnosed with COVID-19 he’s well on his way to recovery after spending the last three weeks fighting for his life. News 9's Sylvia Corkill has more on his battle with the virus.
Enid Man Survives Coronavirus After 3 Week Battle
Sylvia Corkill
One month after an Enid man was hospitalized and diagnosed with COVID-19 he’s well on his way to recovery after spending the last three weeks fighting for his life. News 9's Sylvia Corkill has more on his battle with the virus.
Norman Mayor Says Lawsuit Could Impact Other Cities
Bonnie Campo
The City of Norman is in the middle of a legal battle. A lawsuit filed by three Norman salons has turned into much more, according to Mayor Breea Clark. News 9' Bonnie Campo spoke to the mayor.
Norman Mayor Says Lawsuit Could Impact Other Cities
Bonnie Campo
The City of Norman is in the middle of a legal battle. A lawsuit filed by three Norman salons has turned into much more, according to Mayor Breea Clark. News 9' Bonnie Campo spoke to the mayor.
Police Investigate Homicide In Del City
News 9
Authorities are investigating a homicide Wednesday in Del City.
Police Investigate Homicide In Del City
News 9
Authorities are investigating a homicide Wednesday in Del City.
Oklahoma Realtors Step Up To Help Feed Neighbors
News 9
Oklahoma Realtors announced a large donation Wednesday to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Realtors Step Up To Help Feed Neighbors
News 9
Oklahoma Realtors announced a large donation Wednesday to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
2 Arrested After Allegedly Shooting 2 Employees At SW OKC McDonald's
News 9
Police said two employees were shot and a third was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening at a McDonald's in southwest Oklahoma City.
2 Arrested After Allegedly Shooting 2 Employees At SW OKC McDonald's
News 9
Police said two employees were shot and a third was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening at a McDonald's in southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma State University Students Putting In OT Producing PPE
Brian Mueller
The Endeavor lab looks more like a room to equip James Bond than a place for undergraduate studies. For the past 50 days, the high-tech OSU lab has been producing personal Protective equipment (PPE) like clockwork, and the idea came from a student. Brian Mueller has the story.
Oklahoma State University Students Putting In OT Producing PPE
Brian Mueller
The Endeavor lab looks more like a room to equip James Bond than a place for undergraduate studies. For the past 50 days, the high-tech OSU lab has been producing personal Protective equipment (PPE) like clockwork, and the idea came from a student. Brian Mueller has the story.
Oklahoma Legislature Gets Pay Raise Amid Budget Cuts
Aaron Brilbeck
This week the state House of Representatives is expected to vote on a budget proposal that includes 4% cuts to most agencies. At the same time, legislators are gearing up for a 35% pay raise. News 9's Aaron Brilbeck has the story.
Oklahoma Legislature Gets Pay Raise Amid Budget Cuts
Aaron Brilbeck
This week the state House of Representatives is expected to vote on a budget proposal that includes 4% cuts to most agencies. At the same time, legislators are gearing up for a 35% pay raise. News 9's Aaron Brilbeck has the story.
Oklahoma Co. Deputies Arrest Edmond Businessman For Alleged Rape Of 13-Year-Old
Jennifer Pierce
The president of a metro pyrotechnics business surrendered peacefully to Oklahoma County deputies on Tuesday at his Edmond home. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials said Levi Clark, 37, is accused of raping a 13-year-old boy.
Oklahoma Co. Deputies Arrest Edmond Businessman For Alleged Rape Of 13-Year-Old
Jennifer Pierce
The president of a metro pyrotechnics business surrendered peacefully to Oklahoma County deputies on Tuesday at his Edmond home. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials said Levi Clark, 37, is accused of raping a 13-year-old boy.
US Lawmakers Begin Discussing Preparations For Next Pandemic
Alex Cameron
US Lawmakers Begin Discussing Preparations For Next Pandemic
US Lawmakers Begin Discussing Preparations For Next Pandemic
Alex Cameron
US Lawmakers Begin Discussing Preparations For Next Pandemic
State House Passes Bill Requiring Notarization Of Absentee Ballots
Storme Jones
State House Passes Bill Requiring Notarization Of Absentee Ballots
State House Passes Bill Requiring Notarization Of Absentee Ballots
Storme Jones
State House Passes Bill Requiring Notarization Of Absentee Ballots
Family Demands Arrests After Son Was Fatally Shot While Jogging
Associated Press
The parents of a black man killed in a pursuit by two white men armed with guns called for immediate arrests Wednesday as they faced the prospect of waiting a month or longer before a Georgia grand jury could consider bringing charges.
Family Demands Arrests After Son Was Fatally Shot While Jogging
Associated Press
The parents of a black man killed in a pursuit by two white men armed with guns called for immediate arrests Wednesday as they faced the prospect of waiting a month or longer before a Georgia grand jury could consider bringing charges.
OKC Animal Welfare Asking for Community’s Help To Keep Euthanasia Rates Down
Erica Rankin
OKC Animal Welfare Asking for Community’s Help To Keep Euthanasia Rates Down
OKC Animal Welfare Asking for Community’s Help To Keep Euthanasia Rates Down
Erica Rankin
OKC Animal Welfare Asking for Community’s Help To Keep Euthanasia Rates Down
Gov. Stitt Addresses Next Phase Of Reopening The State, Unemployment
Caleigh Bourgeois
Gov. Stitt Addresses Next Phase Of Reopening The State, Unemployment
Gov. Stitt Addresses Next Phase Of Reopening The State, Unemployment
Caleigh Bourgeois
Gov. Stitt Addresses Next Phase Of Reopening The State, Unemployment
Law Enforcement Finds Missing Mayes County Child Alive
News On 6
The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office said they found Jeese Dale Young alive on Thursday afternoon.
Law Enforcement Finds Missing Mayes County Child Alive
News On 6
The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office said they found Jeese Dale Young alive on Thursday afternoon.
Catholic Church Releases Plan To Resume Public Mass In Oklahoma
News 9
Catholic Church Releases Plan To Resume Public Mass In Oklahoma
Catholic Church Releases Plan To Resume Public Mass In Oklahoma
News 9
Catholic Church Releases Plan To Resume Public Mass In Oklahoma
OKCPS To Begin Summer Meal Plan On May 13
News 9
Oklahoma City Public Schools announced it will transition to its summer meal plan beginning May 13.
OKCPS To Begin Summer Meal Plan On May 13
News 9
Oklahoma City Public Schools announced it will transition to its summer meal plan beginning May 13.
OSDH: 74 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 6 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported
LeighAnne Manwarren
OSDH: 74 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 6 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported
OSDH: 74 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 6 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported
LeighAnne Manwarren
OSDH: 74 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 6 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported
