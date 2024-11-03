Storms With Tornadoes Up To EF-3 Rating Injure 11 In Oklahoma, Leave Behind Path Of Destruction

Tornadoes hit Oklahoma, leaving extensive damage, power outages, and at least 11 injuries as cleanup efforts begin. Follow News 9 for more updates.

A string of severe storms spawned several tornadoes in Oklahoma on Sunday that caused damage to homes across the state.

Preliminary reports show five tornadoes total, with three impacting the Oklahoma City metro.

The most heavily-impacted areas include SE Oklahoma City near SE 89th and Sooner, in Newcastle by the elementary school, in Choctaw near SE 44th and Triple X, in Harrah, and there are reports of heavy damage in Blanchard.

The National Weather Service said preliminary results from the survey team rate the Harrah/Choctaw tornado as an EF-3 and the Newcastle tornado as at least an EF-1. Analysis is still ongoing for tornado ratings, NWS says.

Thousands of Oklahomans are without power as crews begin restoration efforts.

"As of 11:30 a.m., we've restored power to nearly 58% of customers who experienced an outage overnight," OG&E shared on social media.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department spoke to News 9 and confirmed 11 non-life-threatening injuries from the storms. Captain Scott Douglas said six people were transported in the heavily-hit area of SE 89th and Sooner, and five others were transported from Choctaw near SE 44th and Triple X.

There are no reported fatalities in Oklahoma from the tornadic storms on Nov. 3 as of 1 p.m.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said a curfew is in affect for Harrah beginning at nightfall. OCSO shared the news on social media and said the area is dangerous due to debris and downed power lines and it wants to ensure property in damaged homes remain safe.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

The News 9 Weather Team and Storm Trackers were up early Sunday morning monitoring conditions as several tornadoes were reported across Oklahoma.

Tornado Warnings were issued for several counties including Oklahoma, Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie, Garvin, Grady, Stephens County and more.

Many counties saw severe thunderstorms and flooding overnight on Sunday as well.

At least six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries out of Oklahoma City.

Damage Reports:

At least one home has been damaged due to a tornado southwest of Tinker Airforce Base.

Damage has been reported at several locations in southeast Oklahoma City.

Damage was also been reported in Goldsby, Luther, Norman, Blanchard, and Valley Brook.

The roof of Newcastle Elementary is heavily damaged, with the roof of their building being ripped off.

ROAD CONDITIONS & CLOSURES

All lanes of northbound I-35 are closed at N.E. 50th Street due to flooding. ODOT says drivers should use extra caution in the area and can use I-235 as an alternate route.