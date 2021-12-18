Home Page

OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) said a man has been captured after leading authorities on a pursuit through multiple cities in a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to the OCPD, officers followed the vehicle in OKC until it was terminated by supervisors because it was a property crime only.

PONCA CITY, Oklahoma Two neighbors are being credited for saving a mother and her kids who were trapped in a house fire.

OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma City Fire Department put out a fire at a home in North OKC Saturday evening. The fire department was called to a home in the 800 block of NW 116th Terrace that had reports of heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. Some Oklahomans have rushed to Kentucky and other states hit hard by last week's deadly tornadoes.

OKLAHOMA CITY After experiencing mild temperatures this week, most are waking up to near freezing conditions across central, northern and western Oklahoma.

NORMAN, Oklahoma The Norman Police Department is looking for a suspect they said stole a vehicle out of the Riverwind Casino parking lot and then burglarized two homes this week. 

MOORE, Oklahoma The Moore Fire Department is using a soon-to-be-demolished home for training. The deputy chief describes the opportunity as “quite rare.” 

OKLAHOMA CITY News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your Saturday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.

FORT WORTH, Texas Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader.

OKLAHOMA CITY David Brooks with the Made In Oklahoma coalition showed us how to make Southern Roots Sisters Chocolate Chip Cookies.

