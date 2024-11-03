11 Injured From Tornadic Storms: Oklahoma City Fire Provides Severe Weather Response Update

Oklahoma City Fire said that 11 people have been transported with non-life-threatening injuries following tornadic storms in the Oklahoma City metro overnight.

Authorities are providing updates following a night of tornadic storms across the Oklahoma City metro.

Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department spoke to News 9 near SE 89th and Sooner on Sunday.

"At this point, it's non-emergency rescue. At this time, 11 people have been transported and fortunately, non-life-threatening injuries and we have yet to hear of any fatalities," Capt. Douglas said.

Authorities said six people were treated and transported from the area of SE 89th and Sooner and the other five were at SE 44th and Triple X in Choctaw.

"Throughout the day we're going to sweep all the properties again and make sure everybody is taken care of and make sure that we didn't miss anybody," Douglas said.

