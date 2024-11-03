Newcastle Elementary Damaged From Tornado; State Supt. Ryan Walters Offers OSDE Resources

News 9's Tevis Hillis reports from the Newcastle Elementary School, showing damage left behind from overnight tornadic storms.

Newcastle is one of several places in Oklahoma that suffered damage from tornadic storms overnight.

News 9's Tevis Hillis is on the scene at the Newcastle Upper Elementary School near West Fox Lane and South Main Street.

Teachers said third through fifth graders attend the school.

The roof has been completely torn off from the storm. So far, it's not clear what the plan for school is on Monday.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released the following statement:

"Last night's storms have caused significant damage and uprooted lives across our state, including considerable damage at Newcastle Elementary School. I have directed all available OSDE resources to assist our schools and communities during this emergency and I encourage all affected districts to contact our agency for support immediately. My prayers are with all Oklahomans affected by these storms."

