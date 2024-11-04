Red Cross Warming Station, Donation Center Opens In Harrah For Tornado Relief

Harrah Church, in partnership with the Harrah Fire Department and Red Cross, is serving as a warming station and accepting essential donations for tornado victims.

By: News 9

In coordination with the Harrah Fire Department, Harrah Church has opened as a donation center and warming station for those affected by Sunday’s tornadoes.

The church is accepting donations of toiletries, sports drinks, and pantry food. Clothing donations are not needed at this time.

For questions about donations, call 405-309-7456. Drop-off instructions may change throughout the day due to weather and volunteer availability.

Harrah Church is also serving as a warming station, offering food, water, and temporary shelter from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily as needed. The church is located at 101 Dobbs Rd., Harrah, Oklahoma.