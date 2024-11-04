Several School Districts Canceled Or Moved Virtual Due To Storms

Due to severe storms, several schools are canceled or moved to virtual on Monday morning.

By: News 9

Oklahoma State University: Classes Canceled

"Due to the threat of inclement weather, campus offices will be closed & classes are canceled for Stillwater Monday, Nov. 4."

Oklahoma City Public Schools: After School Athletics Canceled

"OKCPS Families, all afternoon athletics have been canceled for Nov 4th due to forecasted severe weather. Please stay safe & weather aware."

Edmond Public Schools: Canceled

"All EPS schools will be CLOSED and activities canceled Monday, November 4th. This is due to the continuing threat of severe weather continuing throughout the day."

Deer Creek Public Schools: Canceled

"Due to current and predicted weather conditions for today, Deer Creek School District will be closed for an Inclement Weather Day on Monday, November 4, 2024. No coursework will be assigned. Evening events will likely continue as scheduled, but we will communicate changes as necessary. Please stay safe!"

Moore Public Schools: Canceled

Union City Public Schools announced students will not be penalized for not attending classes on Monday due to inclement weather conditions.

"Safety is our # 1 priority at UCPS if you are uncomfortable with today's weather prognosis and wish to keep you kids home we understand and they will not be penalized. In the face of intermittent weather our plans are to carry on business as usually and provide a safe space for those who might otherwise be home alone. If anything changes to prevent that we will let you know ASAP."

Piedmont Public Schools: Canceled

"Piedmont schools are CANCELED today. If your student has been picked up via bus, buses are moving to a safe location and your student will contact you from there."

Putnam City Schools: Canceled

"Due to the current situation with the severe weather moving into our area, all Putnam City Schools will be closed today. Please be weather aware as the storms move through. Stay safe!"

Mid-Del Schools: Canceled

"We have made the decision to cancel school due to inclement weather. This is not a virtual day. Please be weather aware today and stay safe. We will still operate our tornado resource donation drop off from 10am-6pm weather permitting. Thank you."

Bethany Public Schools: Canceled

"Due to inclement weather today, Monday November 4th, school will be canceled . Please stay safe."

Mustang Public Schools: Canceled

"No school Today (11/4/2024). Email with more details coming."

Choctaw Nicoma Park Schools: Canceled

"Due to ongoing warnings and forecasted future warnings, Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools will be canceling schools today."

McLoud Public Schools: Canceled

Jones Public Schools: Canceled

"JPS has CANCELED CLASSES for Monday, Nov.4 due to the current & and potential weather conditions for the day. The JES Storm Shelter will be available in the event sirens sound."

Millwood Public Schools: Canceled

"Due to inclement weather, Millwood Public Schools will be closed on Monday, November 4, 2024. No virtual will take place."

Newcastle Public Schools: Virtual

"After reviewing information with the National Weather Service and talking with our emergency management team, we will be doing a virtual day today. There is another storm arriving around 11:00. Students who are already at school, will be transported home within the hour. Stay weather aware today."