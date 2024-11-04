Tornado Leaves Choctaw Farms and Homes in Ruins

Choctaw, Oklahoma experienced a tornado early Sunday morning that destroyed homes, barns, and farm equipment.

By: News 9

News 9's Alexis Young surveyed the damage at Southeast 44th and Maxine Road, witnessing trampolines in trees, heavy farm equipment thrown across fields, and a home completely demolished by the storm.

Images show farm animals, including chickens and pigs, roaming freely after their barn was destroyed during the tornado outbreak.

Residents described the early morning tornado as a total shock, leaving them only seconds to put on their shoes. One resident told News 9 he was thrown from his mobile home into the woods during the storm.

"It was an absolute shock; nobody expected that," Choctaw resident Brad Cordis said. "Nobody saw it coming, and it was just a freak deal."

OG&E is working to restore power in the area as crews repair downed power lines and broken poles. Residents are currently relying on generators.