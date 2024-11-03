VIEWER PHOTOS: Storm Damage Across Central Oklahoma

Oklahomans are sharing photos of storm damage across central Oklahoma, showcasing the effects including downed trees and structural damage. Images have been submitted from areas like Blanchard and Newcastle. Send pics to News 9 on Facebook or pics@news9.net

By: News 9

Oklahomans are sharing photos of Saturday night's storm damage with News 9, capturing everything from downed trees to structural damage across the state.



The pics help to show the storm’s impact as well as flooding, around central Oklahoma. Viewers have sent in photos from Blanchard, Newcastle, and more.

This photo from Chris Cooper shows flooding near I-240 and South Pennsylvania Ave.

Pictures on the Newcastle community page show damage at Newcastle Elementary School.

Another photo from viewer Biff Bickford shows his shed torn, and thrown into his neighbor's yard.

This viewer photo from Vincent shows damage in Valley Brook.

This photo was taken near Sooner Road.

This photo was taken in Blanchard, OK by Bethany.

This photo was shared by Dakota Berndt from Icon Roofing.

This photo was taken by Bradley Swearengin in Newcastle.

This photo was shared by Misty Dawn in Noble, OK.

This photo was taken by Billie Richardson in Meeker, OK.