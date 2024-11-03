Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Surveys Tornado Damage In Oklahoma City Metro

Jim Gardner is overhead in Bob Mills SkyNews 9 to survey the damage from the tornadic storms in OKC, Newcastle and Choctaw.

By: News 9

-

There were three preliminary tornadoes in the Oklahoma City metro overnight early Sunday morning, leaving damage to homes in the area.

Jim Gardner is overhead in Bob Mills SkyNews 9 to survey the damage from the strong storms in OKC, Newcastle and Choctaw.

The most extensive damage is in SE Oklahoma City near SE 89th and I-240 along Sooner Road.

Related: Tornado Leaves Extensive Damage In SE Oklahoma City Neighborhood

"This is a pretty long path... of heavy heavy damage about a mile and a half long," Gardner said while flying overhead the area.

In Choctaw, a long-path tornado damaged dozens of homes in Oklahoma County. That's near SE 44th and Triple X.

News 9 Meteorologists estimate that tornado's path to be about 20 miles long beginning in SE Oklahoma City.

Further south, that storm also left damage in Newcastle.

"You can see homes damaged just across the street from Newcastle Elementary," Gardner.

That tornado in Newcastle was one of three in the metro, it ripped the roof off of that elementary school.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

----

Original Story below...

Severe storms moved into central Oklahoma late Saturday and into Sunday morning, causing varying degrees of damage in parts of the Oklahoma City metro.

Northbound Interstate 35 has been narrowed to a single lane at Northeast 50th Street in Oklahoma City due to flooding. Drivers in the area should seek an alternate route.

At least one home has been damaged due to a tornado southwest of Tinker Airforce Base.

Damage has been reported at Southeast 81st and Sooner Road. Damaged or destroyed homes have also been reported west of this area at Southeast 89th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police said there is damage to multiple structures along Sooner Road between Southeast 82nd Street and Southeast 86th Street. Sooner Road in the area has been closed due to fallen trees and power lines.

Aaron Martines, who lives in the area near Southeast 89th and Sooner Road, said residences in his neighborhood were damaged by the storms.

"Unbelievable, it actually looked like the apocalypse," Martinez said. "The house behind my house, was like, chunks out of it. The pillar holding up support for one of my neighbors was completely gone. Both of her garages are busted open."

Martinez also said everything happened very fast.

"Very quick, there was no alarm, no nothing," Martinez said.

Across the city, Oklahoma City Police said "several" structures were damaged and five people were transported to local hospitals, although none suffered life-threatening injuries.

OCPD also said several power lines, trees, gas lines, and traffic signals and signs have been damaged by the storms.

Valley Brook, located on the southeast side of the Oklahoma City metro, also has reports of damage. Authorities are responding to reports of residents trapped in their vehicles.

High winds also damaged portions of Newcastle Elementary School, located near West Fox Lane and Main Street.

Damage has been reported in the Horshoe Lake area near Luther, as well as in Blanchard, but the exact location is not yet known.

News 9 viewers in the eastern part of the metro have reported damage in Harrah near Southeast 219th Street and Triple X Road, and in Choctaw near Peeble Road and East Reno Avenue.

Follow along on News9.com for live weather updates.