Homes And Vehicles Wrecked Due To EF-3 Tornado That Hit SE Oklahoma City

Over the weekend, a powerful EF-3 tornado swept through southeast Oklahoma City, leaving behind damaged vehicles and personal belongings strewn about the streets.

By: News 9

Over the weekend, a powerful EF-3 tornado swept through southeast Oklahoma City, causing significant damage and leaving residents in shock.

News 9's Addie Crawford reported live from an affected area near 89th Street and Sooner Road, where the devastation is evident.

The tornado left behind damaged vehicles, including a red car with its back crushed and windows shattered.

The storm severely impacted several cars, and personal belongings were strewn across the neighborhood, including utensils, household items, and even a Bible found on the ground.

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that six individuals were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents face a daunting cleanup ahead as the community begins to recover from this weather event.