Homes And Vehicles Wrecked Due To EF-3 Tornado That Hit SE Oklahoma City

Over the weekend, a powerful EF-3 tornado swept through southeast Oklahoma City, leaving behind damaged vehicles and personal belongings strewn about the streets.

Monday, November 4th 2024, 10:52 am

By: News 9


Over the weekend, a powerful EF-3 tornado swept through southeast Oklahoma City, causing significant damage and leaving residents in shock.

News 9's Addie Crawford reported live from an affected area near 89th Street and Sooner Road, where the devastation is evident.

The tornado left behind damaged vehicles, including a red car with its back crushed and windows shattered.

The storm severely impacted several cars, and personal belongings were strewn across the neighborhood, including utensils, household items, and even a Bible found on the ground.

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that six individuals were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents face a daunting cleanup ahead as the community begins to recover from this weather event.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 4th, 2024

November 4th, 2024

November 3rd, 2024

November 3rd, 2024

Top Headlines

November 5th, 2024

November 5th, 2024

November 5th, 2024

November 5th, 2024