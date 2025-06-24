Champions Parade route passes Memorial Museum 9:03 gate: 'Every player's journey starts here'

The Thunder’s Champions Parade will pass through downtown Oklahoma City Tuesday morning, as players take a victory lap after being crowned NBA champions. A solemn stop on the parade route will serve as a reminder of Oklahoma City’s history, and the place where the players’ journeys began.

The Thunder’s Champions Parade will pass through downtown Oklahoma City Tuesday morning, as players take a victory lap after being crowned NBA champions. A solemn stop on the parade route will serve as a reminder of Oklahoma City’s history and the place where the players’ journeys began.

Kari Watkins, the President and CEO of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum, says this serves as a symbol of unity for the city and state.

“As we congratulate these players for what they've done. Every player's journey starts here,” said Watkins. “Every player starts by going through the Memorial Museum, and so we just say congrats and we're honored that every part of your journey starts here.”

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is a place where new Oklahoma City Thunder players visit before their first game, as part of a unique partnership with the team. This visit helps the players connect with the city's history, understand its spirit of resilience, and appreciate the strong sense of community.

“Well I think it's super special,” said Watkins.

As the players take their victory lap through downtown on Tuesday, they’ll pass by the place they began, the 9:03 gate.

“You think about 30 years ago Oklahoma City experienced its darkest day, 30 years later we're crowning the NBA champs and I think there's something very special in that story,” said Watkins. “Today is this beautiful place of hope and remembrance is a great way to start the parade route.”

Family and friends of those who lost their lives in the Oklahoma City bombing 30 years ago are also honoring their loved ones who couldn’t be here to see the parade. Championship shirts were left on some of the 168 chairs at the memorial, many with handwritten messages.

“People put items out there that represent their loved ones or messages to their loved ones, ‘you're missing this, but you'd be so proud.’ You'd give it all back tomorrow to have those lives back, but we don't have those lives back so how do we make the best of it,’ said Watkins.

As players and fans pass the 9:03 gate on Tuesday, it is expected to serve as a reminder of our city’s solemn past, as we celebrate the city’s bright future.

“With even the most incredible loss, we have found hope and try to find hope even without those folks,” said Watkins. “We have something different in Oklahoma City, and it's something we can stand for and it's something we should be really proud of.”

The Memorial Museum will be opening after the parade is complete, at 1:00 pm.

