OKC Thunder Parade safety: What you need to know

Oklahoma City prepares to honor NBA Champions, the Thunder, with a parade. Public safety measures and road closures in place.

By: Carrie Winchel

Oklahoma City will hold a parade to honor its first-time NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The parade is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Oklahoma City.

Attendees should expect street closures and should be prepared to walk a long way to get to the parade route. The city has outlined parking and shuttle options, as well as road closures. This article will outline public safety information from Oklahoma City officials.

Basic safety information for the Oklahoma City 2025 Champions Parade

Oklahoma City’s Office of Emergency Management is coordinating the public safety planning for the parade. The perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety.

The City asks the public to do their part, use common sense, and stay aware of their surroundings. Attendees should immediately report suspicious activity by notifying a police officer or calling 911.

What flight restrictions are in place for the OKC parade route?

Use, operation, deployment, or monitoring of any aerial vehicle, including but not limited to any fixed-wing rotor aircraft, drone, rocket, powered balloons, ultralights, or model aircraft, regardless of whether controlled by line of sight, radio frequency, tethers, or any other means, is prohibited at any time during the parade. Violators may be subject to prosecution and fines for violations of FAA-regulated airspace restrictions.

What do parade attendees need to know about safety in OKC Tuesday?

The city says attendees should:

• Not leave bags unattended and immediately contact police if they notice an unattended bag.

• Make a plan regarding travel, parking, public transit, supervision of children and wear comfortable and weather-appropriate attire.

• Be prepared to walk, as road closures near the parade route will lead to traffic congestion and delays.

• Note: CELL PHONE RECEPTION MAY BE EXTREMELY LIMITED.

• Make a plan in case you become separated from your party, including identifying emergency meet-up points in case of separation. Look for landmarks. It is recommended that you take photos of your family in the event that you need to locate them and identify what they are wearing.

• Ensure children have contact information for their parents or guardians with them. Write your number on a bracelet, their wrist, or on a piece of paper in their pocket.

• If you see something suspicious, say something. Tell the nearest police officer or public safety official.

Will there be cooling stations or medical assistance along the OKC parade route?

EMSA will provide a strong and visible EMS presence, with highly trained personnel deployed via ambulances, ATVs, bikes, and walk-teams to ensure rapid response across the 2-mile route. OU Health will staff multiple cooling stations and first aid tents, offering shaded or air-conditioned relief, rehydration, and immediate care for heat-related issues and minor injuries, according to the city.

Cooling station locations:

• West side of the parade route on NW 8th between Hudson and Harvey

• East side of the parade route on NW 8th between Harvey and Robinson

• West side of the route on the circle drive at the Civic Center

• East side of the parade route in front of City Hall between Couch and Colcord.

• East side of the parade route in the Arts Council lot between Walker and Hudson

Hydration station locations:

Refillable Hydration Stations located off the route at the following sites:

• West side of Scissortail Park

• OCU Law School, 800 N Harvey

• East side of Together Square, 400 W Sheridan Ave.

• West side of Bicentennial Park, 500 Couch Dr.

Can I bring my pet to the 2025 Champions Parade?

The city says "no." With large crowds, loud noises and summer heat, officials strongly encourage you to leave your pets at home.