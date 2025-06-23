OKC Thunder Parade: Parking, shuttle, and streetcar info

Plan your trip to the Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 Champions Parade. Key parking information, shuttle services, and road restrictions for June 24th.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the 2025 NBA Champions after a hard-fought series win against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 at Paycom Center.

The city announced Sunday night that the 2025 Champions Parade will be held downtown at 10:30 a.m. June 24. The city says similar events have attracted 500,000 people or more. Which may leave Oklahomans with the question: Where will everyone park? The following is info from the city about parking options.

Will there be Park & Ride shuttle service to the Oklahoma City Thunder Parade route?

EMBARK will provide complimentary special event round-trip shuttle service to and from the parade at three designated Park & Ride locations. Park & Ride parking is free. Buses will begin departing from the shuttle locations starting at 7 a.m. and continue to 9:30 a.m.

Buses will begin departing from the parade drop-off points at 11 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Be prepared for extended wait times at pick-up and drop-off locations.

You must get on the same shuttle as your drop-off location to arrive at your original pick-up location.

Shuttle Parking: State Fair Lot – R Lot

Shuttle Drop Off/Return: Main & Lee (near the SGA Mural)

Shuttle Parking: Remington Park - West Lot (MLK Ave. & Remington Dr.)

Shuttle Drop Off/Return: Broadway between NW 7th & 8th

Shuttle Parking: Capitol Lot - South Lot (21st and Lincoln)

Shuttle Drop Off/Return: Broadway between NW 7th & 8th

Will EMBARK be operating during the 2025 Champions Parade in Oklahoma City?

EMBARK will have several service alerts in effect during the parade. Thank you for your patience and for being part of this historic day.

• OKC Streetcar - Streetcars will not operate until the parade ends. Service on the Downtown loop will begin when OKC Police have cleared the route, and will run as scheduled until midnight.

• Customer Service - Call 405-235-RIDE (7433) or visit the Help Center. Customer Service is open 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Where can I park in Oklahoma City on Tuesday?

Expect to park and walk a long way to the parade route. Wear comfortable shoes, light clothes, and bring plenty of water. Most of the lots around the parade site will charge for parking. Please plan for delays and modifications at some parking locations due to the parade.

On-Street Parking: Will be available but prohibited in designated areas impacted by parade activities. Signage will be posted at least 24 hours in advance, and vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Parking Garages

• Convention Center Garage – Open to the public while availability lasts.

Ingress and Egress via E.K. Gaylord Boulevard ONLY.

• Arts Garage – Closed to the public. Available to essential OKC city employees.

Entry to the garage only available via N. Hudson and Main St. until 8:30 a.m.

• Century Center Garage – Open to the public while availability lasts.

• Sheridan Walker Garage – Closed to the public beginning 48 hours before the parade and reserved for event staff only.

Where will parking be restricted in Oklahoma City?

Temporary no-parking restrictions along the parade route and on adjacent streets will start at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 23. Please obey all “Temporary No Parking” signs. Cars parked in temporary no-parking zones or on the interstate will be relocated at the owner's expense.

If you believe your car has been towed, call 405-231-2121.




