OKC Thunder Parade: EMSA outlines medical response plan

EMSA deploys over 200 medical personnel and outlines emergency response plan for Tuesday’s Oklahoma City Thunder championship parade.

By: Graham Dowers

-

EMSA is rolling out an extensive medical response plan to support the Thunder championship parade on Tuesday.

Michael Parrish, Director of Operations for EMSA's Western Division, said the agency has been planning for weeks as part of a unified command structure that includes local, state, and federal agencies.

"Our top priority tomorrow is going to be public safety," Parrish said.

What is EMSA doing to keep people safe?

Parrish described a "scalable, layered medical response plan" designed to handle large, tightly packed crowds in downtown Oklahoma City. The plan includes:

Fixed first aid and cooling stations along the parade route Mobile response teams on foot, bikes, golf carts, and ambulances Ambulance trike teams are stationed at key access points for rapid patient transport Medical tents and aid stations in partnership with OU Medical Center and the regional response system Surge staffing protocols with over 200 medical personnel deployed, including 50 from EMSA

What advice should parade-goers follow?

Parrish urged attendees to be proactive about their health and safety in the heat.

"Stay hydrated and bring some sunscreen," Parrish said. "If you start to feel like you're getting too hot, you're, you know, dizzy, you stop sweating or anything like that, immediately look for not only a police officer, a firefighter or EMSA personnel. But those first aid cooling stations. will definitely be a major help for you."

The Director of Operations added that attendees should give EMSA personnel space to operate in crowded areas and to notify nearby public safety officials in the event of a medical emergency.

The Thunder championship parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Oklahoma City.

---

