OKC Thunder Parade: EMSA outlines medical response plan

Monday, June 23rd 2025, 11:27 am
EMSA is rolling out an extensive medical response plan to support the Thunder championship parade on Tuesday.
Michael Parrish, Director of Operations for EMSA's Western Division, said the agency has been planning for weeks as part of a unified command structure that includes local, state, and federal agencies.
"Our top priority tomorrow is going to be public safety," Parrish said.
Parrish described a "scalable, layered medical response plan" designed to handle large, tightly packed crowds in downtown Oklahoma City. The plan includes:
Parrish urged attendees to be proactive about their health and safety in the heat.
"Stay hydrated and bring some sunscreen," Parrish said. "If you start to feel like you're getting too hot, you're, you know, dizzy, you stop sweating or anything like that, immediately look for not only a police officer, a firefighter or EMSA personnel. But those first aid cooling stations. will definitely be a major help for you."
The Director of Operations added that attendees should give EMSA personnel space to operate in crowded areas and to notify nearby public safety officials in the event of a medical emergency.
The Thunder championship parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Oklahoma City.
---
OKC Thunder Parade: City leaders provide updates for Tuesday celebration
Your chance to be in the OKC Thunder parade: Thunder offers spots for 2 lucky fans
OKC Thunder Parade: Mayor Holt provides latest planning details
OKC Thunder Parade: Police Chief outlines safety measures
OKC Thunder Parade: Fire Chief urges safety, hydration ahead of festivities
OKC Thunder Parade: EMBARK director sheds light on city transit operations
OKC Thunder Parade safety: What you need to know
OKC Thunder Parade: Road closures and traffic info
June 23rd, 2025
June 24th, 2025
June 24th, 2025
June 24th, 2025
June 24th, 2025