OKC Thunder Parade: Police Chief outlines safety measures

Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy urges safe, responsible celebrations and outlines key safety rules for Tuesday’s Thunder championship parade.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy is urging the public to celebrate responsibly and follow key safety guidelines as Oklahoma City prepares for Tuesday's NBA championship parade.

With massive crowds expected downtown for Tuesday's parade, Bacy said that the department's top priority is public safety. Chief Bacy recognized the efforts of law enforcement who worked through Sunday night's celebrations, highlighting their sacrifice in watching over the city while many residents watched the game.

What are the safety rules for parade day?

Chief Bacy outlined a list of safety precautions and prohibited items for the event:

No drones will be allowed in the parade area. Fireworks and grills are prohibited, especially for tailgaters. Stay behind all crowd barriers and follow instructions from law enforcement Do not leave bags unattended: Report suspicious activity immediately If you see anything suspicious, call 911 or notify a nearby police officer.

What should families with children know?

Bacy emphasized that cell phone reception may be unreliable due to the heavy network usage, which can make locating separated individuals more difficult.

Chief Bacy offered the following tips for families:

Stay with your children at all times. Make sure children know your contact information or carry it with them. Designate a meeting location in case you become separated.

"Again, this is unprecedented for this city. It's probably one of the biggest things we've ever had to celebrate," Chief Bacy said. "We want everyone to be the best version of themselves."

Watch the full press conference with Chief Ron Bacy at the top of the article.

---

