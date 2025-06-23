OKC Thunder Parade: Police Chief outlines safety measures

Monday, June 23rd 2025, 11:26 am
Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy is urging the public to celebrate responsibly and follow key safety guidelines as Oklahoma City prepares for Tuesday's NBA championship parade.
With massive crowds expected downtown for Tuesday's parade, Bacy said that the department's top priority is public safety. Chief Bacy recognized the efforts of law enforcement who worked through Sunday night's celebrations, highlighting their sacrifice in watching over the city while many residents watched the game.
Chief Bacy outlined a list of safety precautions and prohibited items for the event:
Bacy emphasized that cell phone reception may be unreliable due to the heavy network usage, which can make locating separated individuals more difficult.
Chief Bacy offered the following tips for families:
"Again, this is unprecedented for this city. It's probably one of the biggest things we've ever had to celebrate," Chief Bacy said. "We want everyone to be the best version of themselves."
