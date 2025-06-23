Your chance to be in the OKC Thunder parade: Thunder offers spots for 2 lucky fans

The Oklahoma City Thunder is raffling off a chance for one fan and a guest to ride in Tuesday’s championship parade as flag wavers, with proceeds benefiting the Thunder Community Foundation.

By: Bella Roddy

Thunder fans now have a shot at joining the June 24 celebration from the best spot in the city— in the team’s upcoming Champions Parade, celebrating the Thunder's historic Game 7 win and the team's first-ever NBA Championship.

Ride with the champs

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday that one winner and a guest will be selected through a raffle to serve as flag-wavers during Tuesday’s parade. The raffle closes at 4 p.m. Monday, according to the team.

Tickets support youth programs

Raffle tickets start at $10, with proceeds benefiting the Thunder Community Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to positively impact youth in Oklahoma communities, the team said in a news release.

Since 2009, the Thunder Community Foundation has helped fund nonprofit youth programs and renovate spaces to support academic enrichment in underserved areas. The foundation has also installed or refurbished 31 basketball courts in 17 counties across the state.

How to enter the Thunder parade raffle

Fans can learn more or purchase tickets at okcthunder.com/raffle, the team said.

