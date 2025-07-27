OU Fall Football: Three keys to SEC success

Sooners prepping for fall football camp, with hopes to curb injuries ahead of their second year in SEC. A healthy season could propel Jayden Gibson to a big year.

By: Chris Williams

Fall football camp is finally upon us. Here are my three biggest keys for the Sooners as they prepare for year two in the SEC.

Stay Healthy

This key would seem unnecessary to most fan bases, but Sooner fans are coming off one of the most injury ridden seasons in program history- and many of the injuries happened during the offseason.

Jayden Gibson is the perfect example. The 6'5 wide receiver looked poised to have a breakout year in 2024, but a knee injury in fall camp ended his season before it began.

The Sooners have to find a way to limit the injuries in camp this year, particularly with Michigan coming to town in Week Two.

Learn the "O"

It is not every day a transfer quarterback comes into a program and already has a relationship with the offensive coordinator and experience in the system.

John Mateer and OC Ben Arbuckle spent two seasons together at Washington State, but the rest of the OU roster is yet to run Arbuckle's offensive system in a live game.

If the supporting cast can't learn the nuances of the system, Arbuckle's offense shrinks significantly. With Mateer's help, the offense needs to learn the ins and outs as thoroughly as possible over the next month.

Bedenbaugh Magic

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has a reputation for sending O-linemen to the NFL. He is one of the best developers of big guys in the game.

He also has quite the prototype to mold, with 6'5 309-pound true freshman Michael Fasusi joining the team. How quickly can Bedenbaugh get Fasusi "college ready?" How well can he get this offensive line to gel?

Because without better play up front, Mateer's playmaking abilities won't matter and you can forget about a run game.