OSU Fall Football: Three keys for Cowboy conquest

OSU gears up for fall camp with a focus on securing a starting quarterback and bolstering run game. Will Zane Flores or Hauss Hejny get the nod?

By: Chris Williams

The Cowboys may need to start fall camp with a big introduction period- there is that much "new" in the program this year. Here are some of the big keys for the Pokes to have a successful fall camp.

Secure a Starter

For the sanity of Cowboy fans, and the continuity of the offense, OSU cannot go into the season with uncertainty under center.

Mike Gundy narrowed down the Quarterback Competition from four players down to two at the end of Spring Ball. Now, it is up to either Zane Flores or TCU transfer Hauss Hejny to step up and win the job. Flores is a more traditional pocket passer while Hejny has elite foot speed and is a dual threat.

Reliable Run Game

The Cowboys will be making a lot of changes on the offensive line. They also no longer have outstanding runningback - and Doak Walker Award Winner - Ollie Gordon.

Trent Howland was the primary backup last season, while Sesi Vailahi got quality game reps and showed flashes of potential. Del City native Rodney Fields is as quick as they come and could add versatility to the offense.

Kalib Hicks left Norman to come to Stillwater this year and Freddie Brock IV is a multi-year thousand yard rusher that transferred in from Georgia State.

Back to School

Fall Camp actually consists of more time in the classroom than it does on the field in this era of college football. That is good for the Cowboys who have new systems and schemes to learn in every phase of the game.

Mike Gundy made a big overhaul of his staff after last year's season went awry. New OC Doug Meacham and new DC Todd Grantham will need to make sure they make the most of their install periods to have this team ready for the season.

Particularly with a trip to Eugene to play the Oregon Ducks in week two.