OKC Thunder Parade: Fire Chief urges safety, hydration ahead of festivities

Monday, June 23rd 2025, 11:26 am
Oklahoma Fire Chief Richard Kelley is reminding the public to prepare for heat, stay hydrated, and embrace the Oklahoma Standard as thousands are expected to flock downtown for Tuesday's NBA championship parade.
Speaking at a press conference Monday alongside city officials, Kelley donned a Thunder championship hat and spoke to the community's response to victory and how it mirrors the values that define Oklahoma City.
>> OKC Thunder Parade: City leaders provide updates for Tuesday celebration
"It takes a team effort to really accomplish what's going on in our city," Chief Kelley said.
Kelley warned that temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees during the parade and stressed the importance of hydration and planning ahead.
"If you know you're coming down here, pre-plan so we don't have an event while you're here," Chief Kelley said. "Throw in some hydration, some type of Gatorade or something in that to help make sure that you're staying hydrated."
The fire chief encouraged attendees to wear loose clothing, comfortable shoes, and bring sunscreen and refillable water bottles. Several hydration stations will be available across several gathering points:
Kelley also reminded parade-goers that cell service may be limited due to large crowds, making it harder to call 911 in an emergency.
Cell service may be spotty due to the size of the crowd. Kelley stressed the importance of having a backup plan for emergencies.
"If you see someone that's having an emergency, find a police officer, find an EMSA worker, find a firefighter," Chief Kelley said. "Find someone in the city uniform and tell them you have an emergency, because you may not have cell service."
The parade is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Watch Chief Kelley's full remarks at the top of this article.
---
