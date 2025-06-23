OKC Thunder Parade: City leaders provide updates for Tuesday celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the wake of the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers, city leaders announced a parade on Tuesday to celebrate the team's hard work and dedication.

On Monday, Oklahoma City officials will provide additional details regarding the planning and preparations for the 2025 Champions Parade, which will take place on Tuesday.

