OKC Thunder Parade: Road closures and traffic info

Oklahoma City to host 2025 Champions Parade for the victorious Thunder—details on scheduled road closures, travel delays, and parade route.

Oklahoma City will host the 2025 Champions Parade in honor of NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder earned the title for the first time in the team’s history in a 103 - 91 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the finals at Paycom Center Sunday.

The city has released information about the parade, which is taking place on Tuesday, June 24. This article contains information about road closures and traffic fans need to know before heading downtown for the parade.

What is the Oklahoma City 2025 Champions Parade route?

According to the city, the parade route starts at NW 10th Street and N. Harvey Avenue and heads south on Harvey, west on NE 5th Street, south on N. Walker Avenue, east on Oklahoma City Boulevard, south on S. Robinson Avenue, and ends at Scissortail Park.

Cross streets and other surrounding streets will be closed.

The parade will last approximately 1.5 hours.

Which roads will be closed in downtown Oklahoma City Monday and Tuesday?

There will be significant travel delays on Monday and Tuesday. Road closures on the parade route will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 23 and extend into Tuesday until the parade concludes.

The streets running east and west of Harvey Avenue, Walker Avenue, and Robinson Avenue along the parade route will be closed. The streets running north and south of NW 5th Street and Oklahoma City Blvd along the parade route will be closed.

These street closures will be in effect beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

Commuters should allow for extra time on Monday and Tuesday. Roads will reopen as safety allows.

Additional streets surrounding the parade area will have very limited access to ensure safety and accessibility for all those who are attending and participating.

What parking restrictions will be in place Monday and Tuesday in downtown Oklahoma City?

There will be parking restrictions along and around the parade route. These restrictions go into effect Monday morning, June 23, at 8 a.m. and extend into the evening on Tuesday, June 24.

Cars parked in temporary no-parking zones will be relocated at the owner's expense. Cars parked on the interstate will be relocated at the owner’s expense.

Will traffic be able to cross the parade route in Oklahoma City?

Vehicular traffic will be allowed to cross the parade route at the following locations until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, or until conditions allow.

• NW 10th Street

• NW 4th Street

• Robert S. Kerr Avenue

• W Reno Avenue

Motorists should avoid the areas along and around the parade route, including N Harvey Avenue, NW 11th Street, NW 5th Street, Walker Avenue, and Oklahoma City Blvd. Commuters and parade attendees should use alternate routes and allow for extra time when traveling in the area.

There will be significant travel delays on Monday and Tuesday. Additional road closures, parking, and lane restrictions may be necessary during and before the event to maintain public safety.

Streets will reopen as early as conditions allow.

Where will pedestrians be allowed to cross the parade route in Oklahoma City?

Pedestrian crossings along the parade route will be available at the following locations, until the parade starts or as conditions allow. These closures could happen as early as two hours before the parade begins.

• NW 8th Street at Harvey • NW 6th Street at Harvey • NW 5th Street at Hudson • NW 4th Street at N Walker Avenue • Robert S Kerr at N Walker Avenue • W Main Street at N Walker Avenue • W California Avenue at N Walker Avenue • N Hudson Avenue at Oklahoma City Blvd • S Robinson Avenue at Oklahoma City Blvd (to Scissortail Park only)

