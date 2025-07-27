OKC Fire warns against using vise-grips as steering wheel

Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol issue public safety warning against using hand tools as steering wheels.

Saturday, July 26th 2025, 11:17 pm

By: Jarred Burk


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are warning the public against using hand tools as a steering wheel.

In a Facebook post, OKCFD says a truck using a pair of vise grips as a steering wheel was involved in a non-injury accident earlier this week.

Following up on that post, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said not only is it unsafe, but also illegal.

"For those who may not know, operating a vehicle on public roadways with vise grips instead of a steering wheel is not just a bad idea, it’s illegal. Under 47 O.S. § 12‑201(1)(a), it’s a misdemeanor to drive a vehicle “known to be in such unsafe condition as to endanger any person,” OHP said in their post.

OHP ended their post by asking a question on everyone's mind ... how do you lose a steering wheel?
