Thunder gear up for Champions Parade

OKC gears up for Thunder's victory parade after NBA Championship win.

By: Steve McGehee

-

Oklahoma City is still celebrating the Thunder’s historic NBA Championship win. On Tuesday, hundreds of thousands are expected to fill downtown for the team’s victory parade.

Before Sunday night, Alex Caruso was the only Thunder player with an NBA title; he won in the 2020 bubble with the LA Lakers. That year, COVID-19 restrictions meant no parade.

Caruso says he’s especially looking forward to this celebration.

"To be able to do it at home, in front of the city, in front of the fans, that's what you want," he said.

The entire Thunder team says they’re excited to share the moment with fans.

