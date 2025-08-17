Former Cowboy Talor Gooch rocks SGA jersey at Indiana golf tournament

Midwest City's own Talor Gooch trolls crowd with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 jersey at LIV Golf Tournament, Indiana.

By: Victor Pozadas

A gutsy move from former Cowboy Talor Gooch as he put on an Oklahoma City Thunder jersey before taking a swing at the LIV Golf Tournament in Indiana.

Audible boos from the crowd can be heard in the background as Gooch took his time to put on the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 jersey, where he then trolled the crowd by showing off the fit.

Gooch, the Midwest City native, would go on to par the hole. He currently sits in the middle of the pack with one more round to go.

The LIV Golf Tournament concludes Sunday, August 17.