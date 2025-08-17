Sporting titan Scheels eyes OKC as new home despite pushback

Sporting goods megastore Scheels ponders second Oklahoma store, sparking community debate over use of $8 million incentive proposal.

By: Stephanie Maniche

The popular sporting goods store Scheels may soon add Oklahoma City to its roster joining Tulsa where it opened last year.

This comes after an $8 million incentive was proposed to the retail chain leaving some in the community questioning the use of funds.

Community Reaction

While city leaders say this is a great investment and will bring jobs, some feel incentives could be given to small local businesses instead of mega corporations.

“They don't need our help,” said OKC Community Activist Mark Faulk of the store.

As city officials prepare for its arrival, Faulk said megacorporations have an unfair advantage over local businesses.

He said local businesses are the heartbeat of Oklahoma City and adds they get ignored.

“Meanwhile a company like Scheels comes in and they have $1.7 billion a year revenue,” said Faulk.

He also added, “We give these tax breaks and incentives to mega corporations. and then meanwhile, we have small local businesses who already have a harder time surviving.”

Why Give $8 million to Scheels?

Oklahoma City Alliance Economic Development President Kenton Tsoodle said the $8 million is a retail incentive policy.

He said some of the sales tax that is generated from projects can potentially be rebated back as an incentive.

“The reason we provided this incentive is because it's so much investment and so many sales that we believe will generate from tourists and people coming in,” said Tsoodle.

He added the incentive gets paid by the shoppers and it is a small return of the total sales tax generated at the store to be returned each year, not to exceed the 8 million dollars.

“This project will generate $130 million a year of sales, but in addition to that, it's a really, really large investment on the capital side,” added Tsoodle.

The 300,000 square- foot store will go on the North side of OKC.

Tsoodle said the store itself will be about a 150 million dollar investment.

“That's more than ten times what, for example, Costco spent building their building or Cabela's, which were two of the other entities that were incentivized in the past,” added Tsoodle.

He said they worked with a consultant to view and study sales levels.

This study included how much of those sales would come from outside Oklahoma City limits and how many would come from outside a 25-mile radius.

Tsoodle said they estimate over 75 percent of the sales from Scheels will come from outside of Oklahoma City which is why they limit these types of incentives to destination retail.

He also says it will create 500 permanent jobs paying around 55 thousand dollars a year.

The Pushback

Faulk said he is not against these corporations coming to Oklahoma City but said the priorities are mixed up.

“They aren't paying attention to homelessness. They're not paying attention to our need for better mental health and addiction facilities.

They're not paying attention to the fact that we have the deadliest jail in America right here in Oklahoma City.”

Tsoodle said they are still going through the process of securing land and zoning but has an opening date of spring 2028.