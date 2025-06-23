Oklahoma City Thunder: 2025 Champions Parade announced in OKC

Oklahoma City will host an NBA Championship Parade for the Oklahoma City Thunder after a Game 7 win against the Indiana Pacers. Details and updates on parade plans.

By: Carrie Winchel

The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA Champions, and OKC is hosting a parade to celebrate the historic victory.

The Thunder earned the title for the first time in the team’s history in a 103 - 91 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the finals at Paycom Center Sunday.

Oklahoma City said in an announcement Sunday night that OKC will host a parade Tuesday, June 24.

What is the Oklahoma City Championship Parade Route?

NW 10th and Harvey (starts at The Collective) South on Harvey West on NW 5th South on Walker East on Oklahoma City Blvd. South on Robinson End at Scissortail Park

The city has a website with more information about the NBA Finals Championship parade.

Here is the full news release from the city:

“The day of the parade will forever live in the annals of our city’s history,” Mayor David Holt said. “It is a celebration of our team’s historic accomplishment and our city’s renaissance. All Thunder fans from across the city, state and world are invited. I encourage all employers and entities in OKC to allow availability for all to attend, to the greatest extent possible. For those attending, please recognize the extraordinary and unprecedented magnitude of the event and expect long periods of time and significant walking for ingress and egress. And for downtown businesses and entities, please recognize that normal operations will not be possible on Tuesday. Let’s Thunder Up, OKC! WE are the champions!”

Large crowds are expected to attend the city's first-ever NBA championship parade. Similar events in other cities have attracted 500,000 people or more. Police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel from across the metro area will be along the route to help ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration.

Visit okcparade.com to read the parade details, including route maps, parking and transportation information, as well as tips for a safe and enjoyable experience.

“We encourage parade attendees to make a plan for the day,” City Manager Craig Freeman said. “Have at least one or two backup options for parking and arriving safely at the event. You may need to walk long distances to and from the parade route. We also encourage people to bring refillable water bottles and packaged food or snacks.”

The City's priority is providing a safe environment for the parade. Oklahoma City’s Office of Emergency Management is coordinating public safety for the parade. The parade perimeter will be secured and protected for maximum public safety.

“We want everyone to use common sense and stay aware of their surroundings,” Freeman added. “Also, expect cell service to be spotty. Let’s gather together to celebrate our OKC Thunder and be great neighbors to one another. This will be a celebration to remember.”

The parade route is available below.

Go to okcparade.com for details.

