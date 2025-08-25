OKC Memorial Marathon 2026 registration opens Tuesday

Registration officially opens Tuesday, Aug. 26 for the 2026 OKC Memorial Marathon.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 6:21 pm

By: Brandon Coons


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Registration officially opens on Tuesday for the 2026 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Starting at noon and lasting for the first 26 hours, runners can get 26% off their registration, which is the lowest price for any of the six racing events.

The 2026 races include the Full Marathon, Half-Marathon, Quarter-Marathon, 5K, Kids Marathon or Senior Marathon, according to marathon organizers.

Race weekend is April 24-26, 2026. To register, CLICK HERE.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

August 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025