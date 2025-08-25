OKC Memorial Marathon 2026 registration opens Tuesday

Registration officially opens Tuesday, Aug. 26 for the 2026 OKC Memorial Marathon.

By: Brandon Coons

Registration officially opens on Tuesday for the 2026 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Starting at noon and lasting for the first 26 hours, runners can get 26% off their registration, which is the lowest price for any of the six racing events.

The 2026 races include the Full Marathon, Half-Marathon, Quarter-Marathon, 5K, Kids Marathon or Senior Marathon, according to marathon organizers.

Race weekend is April 24-26, 2026. To register, CLICK HERE.