Video shows McClain County arson suspect accidentally catching on fire

A McClain County deputy's home was deliberately set on fire while his family was sleeping inside, leading to the arrest of a suspect linked to a string of burglaries targeting local law enforcement.

By: Sylvia Corkill



Investigators say Austin Reeves is the individual responsible for the arson. The McClain County Sheriff reported that Reeves had burglarized vehicles and property belonging to several law enforcement officers this week, including the deputy whose house was targeted.

According to federal court filings, a McClain County deputy reported a gun stolen from his personal vehicle, which was parked in front of his home in Washington on Friday, August 22. A search of the area using a drone led to the discovery of Reeves hiding under a neighbor's pool deck, where he was arrested.

Reeves, a convicted felon and member of the Cherokee Nation, was booked into the Grady County Jail and then turned over to the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police. He was subsequently released after the Chickasaw prosecutor's office declined to file charges.

"Not too happy, and we're trying to figure out what happened," said McClain County Sheriff Landy Offolter.

Less than 24 hours after his initial arrest, investigators say Austin Reeves returned to the deputy's home he had previously burglarized, this time with a gas can.

Surveillance cameras captured a person running from the home as fire ignited from the surrounding fumes. Investigators have identified Reeves as the suspect.

"Our deputy called into dispatch and said his pickup had exploded and that somebody had tried to bomb his house," said Offolter.

Austin Reeves was arrested hours after the fire, following a brief standoff at his home in Norman, which was surrounded by multiple law enforcement agencies. Authorities noted Reeves had a burn to his stomach.

The McClain County Sheriff criticized Reeves's earlier release from jail, stating he should never have been freed.

“I got a call from the commissioner of public safety for Lighthorse over the weekend, first he apologized, and I told him I greatly appreciated his apology. He said they were going to have a meeting with their team, and they were going to get to the bottom of it,” said Offolter.

Reeves is now facing federal charges of burglary in the third degree, felon in possession of a firearm and arson in Indian County, according to court filings.