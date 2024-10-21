SGA's Former College, Hall Of Fame Coach Reflects On Thunder Guard's Rise To Superstardom

Monday, October 21st 2024, 6:08 pm
Naismith Basketball Hall-Of-Famer John Calipari highlighted OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's journey to becoming an NBA All-Star.
News 9's Dylan Rivera caught up with the former Kentucky and current Arkansas Head Coach at Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played under Coach Calipari from 2017-2018 before being drafted 11th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.
'Coach Cal' details recruiting Gilgeous-Alexander and his pride in seeing him flourish in Oklahoma City.
