SGA's Former College, Hall Of Fame Coach Reflects On Thunder Guard's Rise To Superstardom

Naismith Basketball Hall-Of-Famer John Calipari highlighted OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's journey to becoming an NBA All-Star.

News 9's Dylan Rivera caught up with the former Kentucky and current Arkansas Head Coach at Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played under Coach Calipari from 2017-2018 before being drafted 11th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

'Coach Cal' details recruiting Gilgeous-Alexander and his pride in seeing him flourish in Oklahoma City.