Sooners Shake Up Coaching Staff Ahead Of 5th SEC Contest

The Oklahoma Sooners are shaking up their coaching staff after another lackluster offensive performance over the weekend. Head coach Brent Venables announced Sunday that Co-Offensive Coordinator and offensive play-caller Seth Littrell has been fired, marking a significant shift in the team’s strategy midseason.

By: News 9

-

The move comes as the Sooners’ offense, which has struggled throughout the season, continued to show signs of regression. The unit, once expected to be a powerhouse, has faltered with inconsistent play-calling, mounting injuries, and a lack of production from key positions.

Struggles on Offense

Injuries to key receivers and a depleted offensive line have hampered Oklahoma’s ability to find a rhythm. With Littrell at the helm, the Sooners’ offense has been described as "self-destructive" by fans and analysts alike. Without the ability to make personnel changes midseason, Venables said that replacing the offensive coordinator was the only viable option to try to jumpstart the team.

Joe Jon Finley Steps In

Joe Jon Finley, who has been serving as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, will now take over as the Sooners’ play-caller. Finley, a former Oklahoma player who was with the team from 2004 to 2007, has spent the past three seasons as tight ends coach before being promoted to co-OC this year.

Though Finley has yet to serve as a lead offensive coordinator, he has extensive experience coaching at the collegiate level, including stints at Missouri, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss as a tight ends coach. Although he has never called plays in his career, his promotion to primary play-caller comes with hopes that he can turn around a sputtering offense. Finley will debut in the role Saturday when the Sooners take on Ole Miss at 11 a.m.

Kevin Johns Promoted

In another key move, Venables announced that offensive analyst Kevin Johns will step into the co-offensive coordinator role alongside Finley. Johns will also have the responsibility of working with the quarterbacks. Johns brings experience to the position, having served as an offensive coordinator at five different programs, most recently at Duke, where he helped develop now Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonnard.

Johns, who played quarterback during his college career, is also known for his work as a quarterbacks coach, which could be valuable for Oklahoma’s young signal-callers, Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr.

Looking Ahead

The Sooners, who now sit at a crossroads in their season, hope the coaching changes will bring much-needed improvement. With Finley calling plays and Johns providing insight from his new position, the coaching staff is optimistic that Oklahoma’s offense will regain its form.

Saturday’s game against Ole Miss will be a critical test, as the Sooners face a formidable opponent on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.