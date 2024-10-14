Sassy Mama: Creative Fall Décor Ideas On A Budget

Sassy Mama and Mandy get together to show you how to make the most of your fall decorations on a budget.

By: News 9

Happy fall, everyone! It’s time to start decorating, but as we all know, getting your home ready for the season can get expensive with all the fun goodies available. Fall is such a fun season, and we love the super cool decorations — from Halloween to autumn themes. But don’t worry, you don’t have to terrorize your wallet to enjoy it.

Mandy has come up with some creative ways to decorate for fall without breaking the bank. The secret? The dollar store! Many people might be sleeping on it, but it’s full of hidden gems. Mandy went to her local dollar store and picked up some awesome finds, like little pumpkins, spooky decorations, bowls, and even a book to make cake plates and dessert stands — all for just a couple of dollars each.

For example, Mandy shared how you can make a candy bowl that looks fancy but only costs $2. While traditional candy bowls can go for $24 or more, this DIY version is super budget-friendly. Mandy also highlighted the power of a glue gun, calling it a highly underrated tool for these projects. She even suggested using the glue to make a unique fall decor piece that could easily transition from Halloween to Thanksgiving.

Another fun tip: grab some gold chargers and add flowers or decorative elements around the base. Mandy mentioned that E6000 glue, found at most craft stores, is a great option for these projects, especially if you’ve ever glued a sequin before!

One of Mandy’s favorite finds was a set of jeweled spider rings that she plans to glue around the edges of her creations. The possibilities are endless when it comes to dollar store crafts, and it’s all about letting your creativity shine.

Mandy is challenging everyone to get crafty this fall. She encourages you to send your dollar store fall creations to her on Facebook or Instagram. Who knows, you might even get featured on News 9 as she highlights more spooky fun ideas!

The only limit is your imagination, so let's see how spooky and creative you can get!