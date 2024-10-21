Del City Police Identify Occupants In Overnight Crash Of Stolen Car

A car stolen from a home in Warr Acres overnight ended up crashing and flipping upside down in a Del City neighborhood. Police said teenagers were seen running from the car after the crash.

Police said teenagers were seen running from the car after the crash. No one was arrested at the time of the crash.

The car was confirmed stolen from a home near the Northwest Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the owner had no idea the car was stolen until Del City officers showed up at her home Monday morning. “Something you don’t expect at 5:30 in the morning in a residential area,” said Michael Reynolds, witness.

Michael Reynolds just walked into work when he saw a flash of white. “I saw that white car come speeding down here and it hit that parked car there and it went upside down,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said the white car flipped when it hit a red car parked in front of a home near Southeast 16th Street and Hampton Avenue. “Next thing I know I hear all these kids,” said Reynolds. “I counted, there were seven of them total. They kicked out the back window and all come out through there.”

The group of teenagers scattered on foot knowing Del City officers were not far behind. While police sent up drones to search for the suspects, officers spoke to the owner of the red car. “They were pulling somebody over and did a high-speed chase,” said Adam Kendrick, crash victim.

Adam Kendrick said he just came back from hurricane relief work in Florida. “Trimming trees off the utility line so they could get the power back up,” said Kendrick.

Only to experience his own loss at home. Kendrick said his car was most likely totaled from the crash. Both cars were towed from the scene and police said none of the suspects were ever caught. “It was a weird crash,” said Reynolds. “I’m surprised nobody got hurt, I really am.”

Del City police said they have since identified some of the passengers who were in the car and working to identify the driver. At last check, no arrests had been made.

Warr Acres Police said they are handling the car theft investigation.