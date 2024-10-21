2 Injured After Altercation Leads To Crash In SW OKC

Two people are injured after an altercation inside a vehicle led to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Two people are injured, and at least one stabbed after an altercation inside a vehicle led to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the incident happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The altercation continued after the crash, according to police.

Police say the car involved in the crash is a taxi cab.

The condition of the two people is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for details.