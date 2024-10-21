Police Release Video Of Suspect Involved In Robbery, Killing Of NW OKC 7-Eleven Cashier

Oklahoma City Police released a video on Monday of the suspect they said robbed and fatally stabbed a metro 7-Eleven employee.

The suspect fled the scene after attacking the 18-year-old. The victim was identified as Jaedynn Anthony. Police said customers called 911 when they found Anthony in medical distress.

The 7-Eleven near Council Road and Wilshire Boulevard turned into a crime scene last Friday. Police released video of the unidentified suspect walking into the store around 2 a.m. The minute-long video showed the suspect talking to Anthony while paying for items.

“At some point when the victim who was a clerk there in the store opened the till the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said Anthony complied with the suspect's demands but the suspect for unknown reasons stabbed the teenager leaving her critically injured. Customers came into the store shortly after the suspect left the area and called for help. First responders were unable to save Anthony.

7-Eleven is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Police urge the public to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200 with information that could help the investigation. A $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered along with the 7-Eleven reward.