Man Identified After Arrest In High-Speed Chase Friday

The man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Friday was identified.

Police say the incident began around 4:30 p.m. when police received an alert about a stolen tag on a red two-door BMW. After confirming the report, officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Northwest 122nd Street and North May Avenue.

However, the driver, later identified as Melvin Platt, refused to pull over and instead led police on a pursuit through several intersections.

The chase continued eastbound on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike (JKT), with Platt picking up speed as officers followed. Police say he later exited onto Interstate 35 southbound before turning onto Wilshire Boulevard. Platt then re-entered I-35 heading north and eventually returned to the JKT, heading westbound.

At this point, Oklahoma City police disengaged and Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Air One took over the chase. Platt exited the turnpike near Quail Springs Mall, abandoned the vehicle, and ran into the JCPenney store.

Air One tracked Platt as he fled the scene, noticing that he had changed his shirt. He was seen running toward BJ’s Restaurant, south of the mall. Officers converged in the area and were able to arrest him without further incident.

Platt was taken into custody and is facing charges related to the pursuit and the stolen vehicle.

