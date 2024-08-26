Oklahoma's Own Originals: Watch 1st and Football

Watch our Oklahoma's Own Originals special 1st & Football.

Monday, August 26th 2024, 3:44 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's football season in Oklahoma, and that means fans of the Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Tulsa Golden Hurricane have their weekends planned for the rest of the year.

To get you ready for everything happening on the field, Griffin Media's statewide sports team gives you a look at the teams, the traditions and all the changes going into the 2024-25 football season.

Join News 9 sports director Dean Blevins and News On 6 sports director John Holcomb for this preview of what should be another exciting fall of college football.
