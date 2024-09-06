Long-Lasting Treatment Option Provides Knee OA Pain Relief

By: News 9

By: Mandy Stevens, PA-C at Jackson County Orthopedics in Altus, OK





More than one million Oklahomans have been diagnosed with arthritis, a leading cause of disability for individuals across the United States, particularly in older Americans. Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most common forms of arthritis, affecting nearly 15 million Americans. This painful, degenerative joint condition can lead to significant downstream debilitation for patients caused by symptoms including severe stiffness, loss of mobility, swelling, and ongoing knee pain that can have a negative impact on daily life.

Osteoarthritis can be caused by various factors, such as age, injury, genetics, or other health conditions. Diabetes patients, for example, face a higher risk of developing osteoarthritis. In fact, studies show that individuals with diabetes are nearly twice as likely to develop OA compared to those without diabetes. The increased risk makes effective and safe pain management critical for this patient population.

In seeking effective relief, patients may turn to a variety of treatments such as over-the-counter (OTC) medications, topical creams, opioids, ice, and elevation. However, these options don’t always provide the sustained pain relief that patients need. Patients may also get stuck in a cycle of receiving shorter-acting steroid injections or hyaluronic acid injections that end up being less effective over time. A recent survey of knee OA patients found that nearly 60% of individuals live in pain for five or more years and 30% for 10 or more years. Fortunately, advancements in pain management have allowed for longer-term options that can provide patients with the extended relief they’re searching for.

In my practice, ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) has shown remarkable results in providing long-term pain relief for my knee OA patients. This treatment is the first and only FDA-approved extended-release option for knee OA, utilizing innovative microsphere technology to gradually release the medication over three months and ensure consistent pain management with a single injection.

A recent study found that 70% of patients experienced mild to no knee OA pain for three months after a ZILRETTA injection. This differentiates ZILRETTA from shorter-acting steroid injections, which, in my experience, typically provide patients with around four to six weeks of relief.* Moreover, many patients begin to feel less pain within just four days of receiving the injection. Moreover, patients with controlled type 2 diabetes given ZILRETTA showed minimal increase in blood sugar levels from baseline compared with short-acting steroids.**

It’s important that patients and healthcare providers maintain an open dialogue when discussing their pain management plan to ensure an individualized and effective treatment plan is established. For my patients who tell me they’d like to prioritize long-term relief, ZILRETTA has become a valuable option, as they report satisfaction with the convenience of less frequent interventions and the effectiveness of the treatment. If you or a loved one are dealing with knee OA pain, I encourage you to discuss ZILRETTA with your healthcare provider to determine if it might be the right option for you.

For more information, please visit https://zilretta.com/important-risk-information/.





This article is sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

*Mandy Stevens is a consultant of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. This is based on her experiences. Individual patient experiences may vary.

** The clinical relevance of this plasma exposure and blood glucose information is unknown.

Indication

ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) is an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain. The benefits and risks of repeat injections have not been demonstrated.

You should not receive a ZILRETTA injection if you are allergic to corticosteroids, triamcinolone acetonide, or any other component of the product.

Important Safety Information

Possible side effects:

Rare serious allergic reactions Effects in the injected knee such as infection (with pain, swelling and restricted motion) or joint damage Increased chance of getting an infection, and a decreased ability to fight an infection Effects on hormone production. These effects can be reversible Elevated blood pressure, sodium and water retention, and potassium loss Intestinal perforation if you have certain gastrointestinal disorders Weakening of bones Changes in behavior or mood disturbances Increased pressure inside the eye





In multiple clinical trials, the most common side effects seen in people taking ZILRETTA were joint pain, headache, joint swelling, back pain, sore throat and runny nose, upper respiratory tract infection, and bruising.

Tell your doctor about all of the medications you are taking (including both prescription and over-the-counter medicines) and about any medical conditions, especially if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, ulcers, diverticulitis or other gastrointestinal disorders, kidney problems, diabetes, glaucoma, behavior or mood disorders, and/or infections.

Contact your doctor if you develop a fever or other signs of infection, have an increase in pain along with swelling of the injected knee, restriction of joint motion, or a general feeling of discomfort. Contact your doctor immediately if you are exposed to chicken pox or measles, or for any new or worsening changes in behavior or mood.

These are not all of the possible side effects with ZILRETTA or corticosteroid medications. For more information and full Prescribing information please visit. https://zilretta.com/important-risk-information/. Always contact your doctor if you have questions or experience any side effects.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-844-353-9466 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.





PP-ZA-US-0803 8/24



