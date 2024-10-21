Metro Man Arrested, Accused Of Making 'Terroristic Threats' Amid Rising Islamophobia

A man was arrested Saturday morning in a park near Northwest 122nd Street and Council Road after allegedly threatening violence and making 'anti-American' statements. Adam Solanti, executive director of the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), noted a troubling trend of rising Islamophobia in the state, especially following the arrest of an Afghan man, Nasir Tawhedi, for plotting a terrorist attack on Election Day in the name of ISIS.

A man was arrested Saturday morning in a park near Northwest 122nd Street and Council Road after allegedly threatening violence and making 'anti-American' statements.

According to police, the suspect took a fighting stance, proclaimed himself “Allah,” and expressed intentions of bringing harm to others.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on a complaint of terrorism. His outburst occurred around 7 a.m., leading to increased concern among local authorities and the Muslim community following recent events.

Adam Solanti, executive director of the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), noted a troubling trend of rising Islamophobia in the state, especially following the arrest of an Afghan man, Nasir Tawhedi, for plotting a terrorist attack on Election Day in the name of ISIS.

“This type of anti-Muslim sentiment is not uncommon after high-profile crimes involving individuals from a Muslim background,” Solanti said. “In simple terms, ISIS is to Islam as the KKK is to Christianity. The actions of a few extremists should never define an entire faith or community.”

Solanti emphasized that while there are individuals who commit crimes, they do not represent the beliefs of the larger Muslim community. However, he expressed concern about the increase in hateful rhetoric, which often correlates with a rise in hate crimes.

A voicemail left on the CAIR Oklahoma chapter's office line contained derogatory remarks, reflecting the negative sentiments that have surfaced since Tawhedi's arrest. Solanti called such rhetoric “troublesome and concerning,” stating that it often leads to an increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes.

“To combat this stigma, we need to focus on education and resources that promote understanding of Islam and its followers,” Solanti said, highlighting CAIR’s efforts to dispel misinformation through advocacy.

If anyone experiences an anti-Muslim hate crime, CAIR encourages them to report it to local law enforcement or reach out through their website for support.