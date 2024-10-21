Cleveland County Enhances Security For November Election Following Terror Plot Arrests

Cleveland County officials announced Monday that they are increasing security measures ahead of the November 5 election, just weeks after a resident was arrested in connection with an alleged terror plot.

By: News 9

The Cleveland County Board of Commissioners met with the Cleveland County Election Secretary and law enforcement agencies to discuss the new safety protocols. The measures, developed with the help of the Emergency Management Director, the Sheriff's Office, and police departments from Oklahoma City, Moore, and Norman, are part of a response to the arrest of Nasir Tawhedi and an alleged co-conspirator.

The two men were taken into custody after attempting to purchase AK-47 rifles and ammunition from undercover agents, authorities said. According to officials, the attack was allegedly planned in the name of ISIS.

County officials emphasized that while the specific security measures remain confidential, they are taking a "robust" approach to ensuring the safety of voters.

Toby Jeffries, a local voter, expressed confidence in the county’s response. "I'm not going to let this person or five people determine what I'm going to do with my life," Jeffries said.

Cleveland County is not alone in its efforts. Other counties, including Oklahoma, Grady, Logan, and McClain, also plan to increase patrols on election day.

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 30, and runs through Saturday, November 2.