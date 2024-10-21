Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Resources & More

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting those affected by the disease.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting those affected by the disease. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., with about one in eight women diagnosed in their lifetime. Raising awareness and providing resources are critical steps in reducing the disease’s impact.

Oklahoma-Specific Resources

For Oklahomans, there are several key resources and programs dedicated to breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment:

The Oklahoma State Department of Health offers the Take Charge! program, providing free breast and cervical cancer screenings for eligible women. Information on scheduling can be found here. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center in Oklahoma City provides advanced diagnostics and treatment for breast cancer, including access to clinical trials and support services. Visit ouhealth.com for more details. Susan G. Komen Oklahoma offers education, financial assistance, and support. Their outreach includes events like the Race for the Cure in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at komen.org.

National Resources

Several national organizations provide resources for breast cancer patients and caregivers:

The National Breast Cancer Foundation offers educational tools and free mammograms to those in need. Visit nationalbreastcancer.org for information. The American Cancer Society (ACS) provides resources on prevention, treatment, and patient support through programs like Reach to Recovery. Find more information at cancer.org. BreastCancer.org provides expert-reviewed information on breast cancer and offers community forums for patients and survivors. Access their resources at breastcancer.org.

Rising Breast Cancer Rates in Younger Women

Breast cancer rates in women under 50 have been rising, according to a recent American Cancer Society report. From 2012 to 2021, rates in this age group increased by 1.4% annually. Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News' chief medical correspondent, notes that much of this increase is linked to estrogen-fueled cancers. Factors such as earlier menstruation, delayed childbearing, and rising obesity—each leading to more estrogen exposure—may contribute to the rise.

In addition, binge drinking among women in their 30s and 40s may also be a factor, with alcohol linked to 16% of all breast cancer cases, according to Rebecca Siegel, senior author of the ACS report.

Asian American and Pacific Islander women have seen the highest increase in breast cancer rates, though the causes are not yet fully understood. Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the ACS, also emphasized that Native American women have not seen a decrease in mortality rates, highlighting disparities in access to high-quality screening and treatment.

Importance of Early Detection

According to the American Cancer Society, early detection is crucial for improving outcomes, with the five-year survival rate for breast cancer nearing 99% when caught early. Regular mammograms and self-examinations are vital. The ACS recommends annual mammograms for women aged 45 to 54, with the option to begin at age 40. Women 55 and older can switch to biennial screenings.

Closing Thoughts

Breast cancer awareness is a year-round effort to educate, detect, and treat. Oklahoma’s local resources and national networks offer valuable support. Early detection remains critical, and addressing disparities in care for minority groups is an ongoing priority. Every step toward prevention and early treatment can save lives.