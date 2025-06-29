OKC Thunder completes trade with Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder acquires guard Colby Jones in trade deal with Washington Wizards. Learn more about how this transaction impacts the Thunder's future roster.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

With the NBA Draft concluded, teams across the NBA are continuing to make moves as they fill out their future rosters for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Colby Jones from the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Dillon Jones and a 2029 second-round draft pick (via Houston), it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Colby Jones (6-6, 205) appeared in 39 combined games with the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings last season and averaged 4.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.2 minutes per contest.

Dillon Jones (6-5, 240) appeared in 54 games during the 2024-25 campaign for the Thunder and contributed 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 10.2 minutes per contest.