OKC Thunder sign Ajay Mitchell to Multi-year Contract

Belgium native and guard Ajay Mitchell, signs multi-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder after impressive first season stats.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

In an announcement, the Oklahoma City Thunder said they have signed guard Ajay Mitchell to a multi-year contract. This announcement was made Sunday evening by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Mitchell has appeared in 36 games during his rookie campaign and averaged 6.5 points on 49.5% shooting, including 38.3% from three-point range. He also went 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.6 minutes per contest.

The Belgium native was originally selected 38th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.