OKC Thunder sign Ajay Mitchell to Multi-year Contract

Sunday, July 6th 2025, 7:07 pm
In an announcement, the Oklahoma City Thunder said they have signed guard Ajay Mitchell to a multi-year contract. This announcement was made Sunday evening by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
Mitchell has appeared in 36 games during his rookie campaign and averaged 6.5 points on 49.5% shooting, including 38.3% from three-point range. He also went 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.6 minutes per contest.
The Belgium native was originally selected 38th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.
July 6th, 2025
July 7th, 2025
July 7th, 2025