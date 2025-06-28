Oklahoma City Thunder draft class take questions at introductory press conference

Oklahoma City Thunder welcomes new talents Brooks Barnhizer and Thomas Sorber after a successful NBA draft. The young duo is set to debut in the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA regular season.

By: Victor Pozadas

On the heels of a historic season and NBA Championship win, the Oklahoma City Thunder now have acquired two new players that will join the legendary roster.

With the NBA Draft now concluded, Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti introduced Brooks Barnhizer and Thomas Sorber into the fold as young and fresh talent that will make their professional debut in the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA regular season.

Thomas Sorber is a former Georgetown Center still recovering from a serious foot injury which put his time on the court on hiatus. Even with a slow start, Sorber said he's looking forward to learning from big men like Holmgren and Dort.

Barnhizer is a former Northwestern Wildcat mostly known as a strong defensive guard in his time as a collegiate player. Being one of only two players selected from his university, he does not take the pick and future prospects with the team for granted.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said he understood the places these new players can fill within his current roster, and is looking forward to seeing both of them at their full potential.